RC365 (LON:RCGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.60

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 270687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
RC365 Trading Down 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.36.
About RC365
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
