Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.11. 931,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,946,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.