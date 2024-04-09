Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on June 3rd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
