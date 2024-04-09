Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on June 3rd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.