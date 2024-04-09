Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,848,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,701 shares of company stock worth $4,026,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Nvidia Corp purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,985,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

