Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $943.89. 305,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $959.57 and its 200-day moving average is $886.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.67.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

