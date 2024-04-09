Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $946.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,141. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.82. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

