Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,888 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

RF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 1,551,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.