Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.82% of Regions Financial worth $147,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of RF opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

