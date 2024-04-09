Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,788,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,430. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

