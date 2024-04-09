Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. WD-40 comprises about 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.8 %

WDFC stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 159,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,601. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.49 and a 200 day moving average of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

