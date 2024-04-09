Reik & CO. LLC Sells 390 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 146,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,784. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

