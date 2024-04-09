Reik & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 452,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

