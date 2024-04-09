Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.37

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Relevant Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

