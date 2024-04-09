Renovaro (RENB) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) is one of 976 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Renovaro to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renovaro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A -$39.68 million -4.07 Renovaro Competitors $2.17 billion $155.02 million -4.73

Renovaro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Renovaro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -81.25% -65.29% Renovaro Competitors -2,608.34% -223.16% -27.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Renovaro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renovaro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovaro Competitors 6131 18201 43159 889 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.86%. Given Renovaro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovaro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Renovaro has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

