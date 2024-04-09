Request Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $162.61 million and $5.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001523 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,245.97 or 1.00013529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010932 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00132394 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.170209 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,934,915.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

