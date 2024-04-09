Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 688,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

