Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. 392,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,762,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

