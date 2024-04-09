Reviewing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50% Noble Roman’s -3.55% -19.79% -2.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million 10.16 $13.28 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $14.45 million 0.62 -$1.06 million ($0.03) -13.33

This table compares CAVA Group and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Noble Roman’s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

