Reviewing Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Moog and Sidus Space are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moog and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Moog presently has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Sidus Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sidus Space is more favorable than Moog.

This table compares Moog and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -240.28% -169.77% -80.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space $5.96 million 1.80 -$14.33 million ($47.00) -0.08

Moog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sidus Space.

Summary

Sidus Space beats Moog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for space vehicles, launch vehicles, military vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading. This segment also offers controls for steering tactical and strategic missiles; launcher thrust vector; naval vessels including surface ships, unmanned undersea vehicles, and submarines; and weapons stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms, as well as positioning controls and components. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides components and systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases for the flight simulation and training applications; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, as well as custom test systems and controls for automotive, structural, and fatigue testing. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition; and hydraulics, slip rings, rotary unions and fiber optic rotary joints, motors, and infusion and enteral pumps. Moog Inc. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

