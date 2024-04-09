Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $325,414. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after buying an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

