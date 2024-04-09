REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $289,511.51 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,487,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,114,792.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 24.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

