RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $790.61 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

