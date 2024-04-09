RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.10. 2,430,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,792. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

