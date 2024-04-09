RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,158. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

