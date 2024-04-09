RFG Advisory LLC Buys 47,516 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 563,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,396. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.