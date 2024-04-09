RFG Advisory LLC Buys 493 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.25 and its 200 day moving average is $568.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

