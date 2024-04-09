RFG Advisory LLC Buys 72,045 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 302.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.