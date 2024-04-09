RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

