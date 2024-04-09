RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $147,633,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.02. 1,323,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,042. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.