RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

