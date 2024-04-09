RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,477. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

