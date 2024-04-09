RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

