RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MLPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 130,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,299. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.