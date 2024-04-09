RFG Advisory LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 8.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,579,000.

RSPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

