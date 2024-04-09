RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

