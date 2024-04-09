RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 166,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.