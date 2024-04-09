RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,450.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $714.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $98,169,818. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

