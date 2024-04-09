RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

