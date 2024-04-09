RFG Advisory LLC Sells 21,909 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 4,484,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

