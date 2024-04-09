RFG Advisory LLC Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

