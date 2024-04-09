RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

