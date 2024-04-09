RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.36 and last traded at $289.29. Approximately 448,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 661,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $46,157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

