Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

