Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 11,056,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,116,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $19,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

