Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $84,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

