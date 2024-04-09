Roth Mkm Boosts Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $412.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perpetua Resources news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

