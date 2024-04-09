Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.