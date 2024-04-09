Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RY opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.