Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

EVGO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

