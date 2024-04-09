Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.65.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at C$139.95 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$139.97. The firm has a market cap of C$197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.461602 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.